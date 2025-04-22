A 53-year-old man from Limassol was arrested on Monday evening after crashing his car into two parked vehicles and later being found to be almost five times over the legal alcohol limit to drive.

The police attended the scene of the accident at around 7.50pm, and a roadside alcohol test saw the man produce a reading of 108 milligram per cent (mg%) of alcohol, with the legal limit set at 22mg%.

He was taken to a nearby police station, where a further test produced a reading of 103mg%.

He was then arrested and remains in custody. The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.