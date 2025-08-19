Public schools are changing “to give every child the strength to move forward,” Education Minister Athena Michaelidou said on Tuesday as she announced a series of reforms coinciding with the start of the 2025–2026 academic year.

In a post on social media platform X, Michaelidou said the ministry’s priorities for a modern and effective education system span all levels.

“In secondary general and technical education, we are focusing on a student-centred approach, gradually moving away from the exam-heavy model that has dominated for decades. We want schools that educate, inspire and stand by every child,” she said.

Among the key measures announced are updated curricula with reduced material to emphasise meaningful learning, critical thinking and creativity; the promotion of digital skills for both pupils and teachers through upgraded equipment and the introduction of technologies such as artificial intelligence and robotics.

Additionally, Michaelidou stressed the need for operating an all-day high school with an emphasis on new technologies, sciences and the Greek language.

Other reforms include a strategy to tackle school violence through the “safe school” programme, new initiatives to strengthen Greek language learning, the pilot introduction of technical lower secondary schools with a focus on vocational and technological skills

The ministry will also reinstate work-experience placements for second-year lyceum students.

Michaelidou also highlighted the expansion of financial literacy lessons, the rollout of the ministry’s e-administration platform to improve communication between schools, families and educators and improvements to special education committees pending legislative reform.

Further actions include a broader reintroduction of civics education, strengthening school self-assessment, and upgrading specialist schools such as sports and music schools, as well as all-day institutions in secondary education.

“The public school is changing, and it is changing to give every child the strength to move forward,” Michaelidou concluded.