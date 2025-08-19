The deputy ministry of tourism will promote the island’s industry at a total of 52 international tourism exhibitions in 2025, eight more than the previous year, it said on Tuesday.

“The primary objective of the presence at the exhibitions was (…) to establish Cyprus as a year-round, quality, environmentally friendly destination,” the ministry said.

Cyprus’ presence at the exhibitions is a crucial part in approaching the goals laid out in the National Tourism Strategy 2030, which expects tourism overnights to grow by around 23 per cent, reaching 45 million by 2030, the ministry said.

The strategy aims at “rebranding Cyprus internationally, as a destination which offers much more than sun and sea.”

Deputy minister Costas Koumis this year represented Cyprus at the world’s largest tourism exhibition, ITB Berlin, in March which was visited by more than 100,000 visitors.

Exhibitions in Israel, Austria, Britain, the USA and the UAE were also attended in addition to the local Cyprus Travel Expo, which aims to promote domestic tourism.

Last year, 36 of the of 44 tourism exhibitions Cyprus participated in were of “general tourist interest”, while eight were niche tourism, including wedding and romantic tourism, golf tourism, conference tourism and incentive trips, diving tourism, cultural tourism and nature and rural tourism

Tourism makes up for close to 20 per cent of Cyprus’ GDP.

If the tourism plan proves to be successful, it could provide an added value of around € 1.5 billion to the Cypriot economy by 2030, the tourism ministry said.

According to the corresponding table for 2026, the ministry intends to participate in another 47 international exhibitions in the sector.