Two were killed and nine others injured in a collision between a van carrying disabled passengers and a rental car on the Kyrenia-Kythrea highway in the north on Tuesday.

The crash occurred around 2pm near the village of Klepini, with authorities now investigating the circumstances leading to the collision.

Witnesses described a scene of chaos as rescue teams worked to free trapped passengers.

The two individuals were pronounced dead at the scene, while the injured, some seriously, were transported to nearby hospitals.

Police have cordoned off the area as forensic teams examine evidence. Early reports suggest poor visibility or a possible mechanical failure may have contributed.

The highway remained partially closed, causing significant traffic delays.