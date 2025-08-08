An architectural competition has been launched in Larnaca to transform the former leper colony in the salt-lake area into an environmental awareness centre, at an estimated cost of €2,6 million.

The tender was announced on Friday and is available on the eProcurement platform.

The project is for the construction of the environmental awareness centre in the St Charalambos area – the former leper colony – within Larnaca’s Natura 2000 salt-lake zone.

The whole project will cover an area of 41,227sq.m. The building itself will be approximately 695sq.m, while the rest will include the landscaping of the surrounding area and a carpark.

According to the Larnaca municipality, the project will place emphasis on the protection and promotion of the Natura 2000 area.

To this end, an organised park will be created, which will include paths, viewing benches, a bird-watching observatory, signs and lighting for entertainment and environmental education.

Due to the nature of the area, an environmental impact study was conducted and provisions and terms were included in the call for bids.

The project is eligible for EU funding.

Bids can be submitted on December 15 from 9am till 1pm.