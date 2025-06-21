Four Cypriot citizens and their family members have been safely evacuated from Iran through Armenia and are expected to return to Cyprus on a flight from Yerevan, the foreign ministry announced on Saturday.

The evacuation formed part of a coordinated effort led by the foreign ministry, working closely with the embassies in Tehran and Yerevan. The operation involved a land transfer out of Iran, underlining the complex and risky nature of the current security situation in the region.

This latest evacuation brings the total number of Cypriots and their relatives removed from conflict zones to 43 from Israel and 10 from Iran, the ministry confirmed. While specific details about the individuals or the route taken were not disclosed for security reasons, the ministry noted the difficult conditions under which the evacuations took place.

The foreign ministry said it will continue its coordinated efforts to repatriate any remaining Cypriot citizens who have requested assistance. Diplomatic missions in the wider Middle East region are also offering consular support to those who remain.

Tensions in the region have led to heightened concerns for the safety of foreign nationals. As such, Cyprus, like other European countries, has taken steps to ensure the safe return of its citizens amid growing instability.

The foreign ministry stressed that it remains in close contact with affected individuals and is ready to assist further where needed.