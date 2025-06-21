A fire broke out early Friday morning at a nursery in Tseri, causing extensive damage to a storage room, a pergola and an aluminium entrance. The blaze was quickly brought under control by the Nicosia fire service, with no reported injuries.

According to a statement posted on X by fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis, two fully manned fire engines from the Nicosia fire stations responded to the incident.

The fire had started in the storage unit of the kindergarten and spread to a nearby pergola and entrance before being contained.

“Extensive damage was caused to the storage area. The fire spread to a pergola and shattered an aluminium entrance. The fire is under control. No one was in danger. The cause of the fire is under investigation,” Kettis said.

Initial reports suggest that the fire may have started outside the main building, with the flames quickly reaching the outer structures. The swift response by fire crews prevented the blaze from spreading further.

Fire investigators remained at the scene throughout the day, collecting evidence to determine the exact cause. The extent of structural damage is still being assessed.

Local parents expressed concern over the safety of the premises, though officials have assured that classes will not resume until a full inspection has been carried out.