A local, nomadic event that journeys through Cyprus’ mountain communities is on a mission to celebrate life and love through artistic creation. The Love Mural Festival 2025, coming up towards the end of June, will this year be hosted in Galata village, in the Nicosia district.

Happening for one day only, on June 29, the festival invites old and young to gather at Vrysi tou Pogiatzi, near the village square. The activities will unfold from 2pm to 10pm, encouraging visitors to witness the completion of a large wall mural and enjoy a festive afternoon with food, drinks and music. On the music front, popular local DJ Koulla P. Katsikoronou will share joyful and groovy beats while Thelonagino Mpoufentzis will prepare drinks.

That’s not all the festival has in store, as a series of workshops will happen at 5pm. The Love Workshop is a participatory experience for adults, open to all regardless of age (above 18) and gender. The theme of the workshop is unity, communication, and the joy of coexistence, expressed through dialogue, music, and movement.

Simultaneously, a children’s workshop will take place, encouraging little explorers to use their imagination and creativity.

Love Mural Festival 2025

