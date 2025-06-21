Two women were hospitalised after inhaling smoke from a fire that broke out early this morning in a ground-floor hotel staff accommodation in the Famagusta district.

The blaze began around 1.40am inside one of three bedrooms in a fenced area of the hotel premises where staff reside. According to fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis, two fire engines from the Famagusta fire station swiftly responded to the emergency.

The fire caused extensive damage to the bedroom where it started, destroying furniture and equipment. Smoke and heat also affected the neighbouring rooms.

At the time, six foreign workers were inside the apartment. They managed to evacuate safely after noticing the fire.

Two women, who were in the bedroom where the fire ignited, were taken to Famagusta general hospital by ambulance as a precaution. The hospitalisation was primarily due to panic and smoke inhalation rather than serious injury.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Fire service officials are working alongside police to determine what sparked the blaze.