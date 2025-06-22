A 31-year-old man was remanded in custody for eight days on Saturday by the Famagusta District Court in connection with a series of offences including conspiracy to commit a felony, malicious damage, receiving stolen goods, and theft.

According to police, the offences were committed between June 4 and 5 in Paralimni.

The suspect, who had been wanted by authorities, was arrested on Friday. He appeared before the court on Saturday, which issued the eight-day remand order to facilitate ongoing investigations.

Police said a second suspect, aged 35, remains wanted in connection with the case.

Paralimni Police Station is continuing the investigation.