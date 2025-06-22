The defence of Cyprus’ territorial integrity and the protection of its values and ideals were never given, Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas said on Sunday, speaking at a memorial event in Anarita honouring Cypriot volunteers of the Second World War.

Palmas said the ceremony served as a reminder that the freedom enjoyed today “must never be taken for granted.” He added that the island’s historic journey and struggle for freedom “was often paid for in blood and tears.”

He said the tribute in Anarita honoured the men and women who stood up for universal ideals such as freedom, democracy, and justice during one of the darkest periods in global history.

Palmas said Cypriots have every right to feel proud of their contribution to the global effort against the Axis powers, noting that many were killed, wounded or captured during the war. More than 16,000 Cypriots joined the British army, with hundreds more serving in other allied forces, he said.

He added that the Cypriot Regiment included mule drivers, engineers, and logistics units, who saw action across Africa, the Middle East, Europe and Greece. From 1940, a separate Cypriot Volunteer Force operated on the island.

According to Palmas, around 12,200 people served in the Cypriot Regiment and 4,400 in the Volunteer Force. Some 800 women also served in various capacities. He said 374 Cypriots lost their lives in service, buried across 23 countries.

He added that Anarita alone contributed 29 volunteers — including two Turkish Cypriots. One, Christofis Lambrianos, was killed and buried in Milan.

The event concluded with tributes and the presentation of plaques to the families of the fallen.