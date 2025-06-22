British online fashion retailer ASOS (ASOS.L) has named Aaron Izzard, director of group finance, as its new CFO as the current finance boss, Dave Murray, will be stepping down on June 30 to pursue other opportunities.

Murray, a former Amazon executive who joined ASOS as CFO in April 2024, will remain with the company for a handover period, ASOS said.

Izzard, who joined ASOS as head of retail finance in 2017, has held several finance roles at the company over more than 8 years. His appointment will be effective July 1.

Since the end of April 2024, when Murray took up the role of CFO, ASOS shares are down roughly 8 per cent as of June 16.

ASOS is navigating a changing competitive landscape, with rivals Shein and Temu gaining ground in its core markets of the UK and the United States in recent years.

However, the British retailer could benefit from new headwinds facing its Chinese competitors, including high US import tariffs under President Donald Trump and changes to customs rules on direct-to-consumer shipments in both countries.

In April, ASOS said it was well-positioned to withstand the impact of the US tariffs and reported a rise in half-year earnings, signalling early progress in efforts to revive its fast-fashion appeal among younger shoppers.