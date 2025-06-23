Caramondani Group has undertaken a critical project to support Cyprus’ water supply, reaffirming its long-standing expertise and technical know-how in desalination.

Following a negotiation process, the Water Development Department of the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment awarded Caramondani Engineers the contract for the installation, operation and maintenance of container-type mobile desalination units. These units were provided to the Republic of Cyprus by the United Arab Emirates and are being installed at the Moni Power Station site. The project is being delivered in two phases, with operations expected to begin by mid-July 2025.

Phase one involves the complete installation of mobile desalination units with a total daily capacity of 15,000 cubic metres. This includes:

Preparation and configuration of the installation site

Placement of the units and mechanical equipment

Installation of pipelines, electrical panels and 540-cubic-metre storage tanks

This phase concludes with the units becoming operational and the production of potable water starting.

Phase two, which covers the operation and maintenance of the units through December 31, 2026, will be carried out by Caramondani Desalination Plants, acting as subcontractor to Caramondani Engineers.

With a solid track record in the design, construction, and operation of desalination plants in both Cyprus and abroad, Caramondani Group brings together technical expertise and operational reliability. Caramondani Engineers, in collaboration with Caramondani Desalination Plants, is delivering this demanding project within a very tight timeframe – contributing to the steady provision of drinking water during periods of high demand or emergency.

This partnership with the state underscores the importance of desalination at a time when climate change continues to affect Cyprus’ water resources.

Caramondani Group’s rapid response once again demonstrates its ability to deliver effective and timely solutions to pressing national challenges. Supporting infrastructure projects of strategic importance remains a long-standing priority for the Group, through work defined by quality, technical excellence, sustainability and innovation.