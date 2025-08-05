You read that right. A new and unique festival is reaching Cyprus soon, bringing a renowned global initiative to the island. Nicosia municipality joins forces with the NGO OPU – Organisation for Positive Urbanism – to bring the first-ever Nicosia Bicycle Film Festival on October 19, as part of the side programme of the Nicosia International Festival.

Having already run for 25 years in New York and travelled to over 100 cities worldwide, drawing more than one million viewers, the time has come for Cyprus to welcome and become more two-wheel friendly.

“The Bicycle Film Festival began in New York City 25 years ago, founded by Brendt Barbur after he was hit by a bus while cycling. Turning his experience into inspiration, he launched a global celebration of bike culture through film and art. Since then, the BFF has become a global movement and has toured over 110 cities worldwide, uniting communities through a shared love of cycling and art,” say organisers.

For its inaugural Cyprus edition, a rich one-day agenda is planned with three film screenings centred around sustainable mobility. Held at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre and the Municipal Gardens, the festival will transform outdoor spaces with activities.

Music, bike shops, a children’s bike school, interactive workshops in collaboration with CYENS, as well as food and drink, will take over, while NGOs will showcase their work and engage in dialogue with the public. The festival’s complete agenda will be announced closer to the time.

1st Nicosia Bicycle Film Festival

Co-organised by Nicosia Municipality and NGO OPU – Organisation for Positive Urbanism. October 19. Nicosia Municipal Theatre and Municipal Gardens, Nicosia. https://www.bicyclefilmfestival.com/