During a challenging time for Cyprus, which is currently facing the devastating consequences of recent wildfires, SOFTSWISS, the global tech company, stands in solidarity with local communities. The company is actively participating in TechIsland’s fundraising initiative, aimed at providing immediate relief to those affected and supporting recovery efforts.

As a member of the local tech ecosystem, SOFTSWISS is contributing to the broader TechIsland initiative, which brings together Cyprus’ IT and innovation community to provide immediate relief and long-term recovery support.

The company has made a financial donation, which will be directed toward three key areas:

Wildfire prevention and fire protection infrastructure

Installation of early warning systems

Urgent assistance for families impacted by the fires

This initiative reflects a broader pattern of social responsibility. SOFTSWISS consistently responds promptly to natural disasters, especially in countries where its employees, clients or partners are based. In 2023, the company launched the HELP Brazil campaign following catastrophic floods and also supported a charitable initiative in Poland under similar circumstances.

Through these efforts – from Latin America to Europe and now Cyprus – SOFTSWISS demonstrates its commitment to standing with communities in times of crisis, not only as a tech innovator, but also as a responsible global citizen.

“Supporting the country that hosts our employees and partners is not just a responsibility – it is a moral commitment. We have been closely monitoring the situation with deep concern and wanted to provide tangible aid to the fire-stricken areas, beyond words of solidarity. We are proud to be part of the TechIsland initiative and remain open to offering further support wherever it is needed,” stated Ivan Montik, Founder of SOFTSWISS.

With its contribution, SOFTSWISS hopes to inspire more companies within and beyond the tech industry to act swiftly and decisively in times of crisis. Supporting the communities we live and work in is not just a responsibility – it’s a core part of who we are.