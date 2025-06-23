A total of 24 brand-new electric Hyundai IONIQ 6 vehicles have been delivered by CTC Automotive Ltd to the Transport, Communication and Work’s Ministry’s Department of Electromechanical Services to serve the needs of government officials.

The impressive IONIQ 6 moves near silently on the road, ensuring a premium driving experience, and stands out with its ultra-modern design, but most notably, a spacious cabin, thanks to a large 3m wheelbase providing superior comfort to all passengers.

In addition, the IONIQ 6 incorporates advanced technology, and its low aerodynamic drag coefficient (just 0.21) decisively contributes to achieving an impressive range of up to 614 km (WLTP).

All of the above render the Hyundai IONIQ 6 the ideal choice of a vehicle fleet that focuses on comfort, efficiency and sustainability.

The Hyundai IONIQ 6 was selected following a public tender, which included both the purchase and maintenance of the vehicles.