In a market where meme coins dominate headlines, serious investors are tracking on-chain activity—and they’ve noticed something compelling happening with Mutuum Finance (MUTM). The number of wallet holders has recently crossed 14,800, signaling focused accumulation while the project is still in its presale phase. This growing interest reflects rising confidence in the protocol’s real-yield model, passive rewards structure, and smart contract infrastructure that supports both peer-to-contract (P2C) and peer-to-peer (P2P) lending.

Unlike tokens that rely on speculative hype, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is bringing revenue-generating mechanisms into play before its official listing. Its smart contracts allow lenders to earn APY through pooled liquidity, while borrowers can unlock crypto-backed loans without needing to sell their assets. These features are already catching the attention of users seeking capital efficiency in a volatile market.

Rising protocol usage signals undervalued potential

Part of what’s driving accumulation is the platform’s flexibility and strong economic logic. In a straightforward P2C lending scenario, a user contributing $25,000 in USDC will earn $3,750 annually at a 15% APY. This level of yield is calculated dynamically based on pool utilization, meaning the more active the borrowing side becomes, the more lenders stand to gain.

On the borrower’s side, the model remains asset-friendly. A user holding $5,000 worth of SOL can access up to $3,750 in liquidity while retaining their original SOL position. This approach allows borrowers to remain exposed to long-term gains on their holdings while solving short-term cash flow needs. Unlike liquidation-prone systems that punish volatility, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is designed to work with market cycles, not against them.

Meanwhile, smart contract audits—backed by a $50,000 bug bounty in partnership with CertiK—have added trust to the infrastructure. CertiK’s Token Scan score of 95 and Skynet rating of 78 show that security isn’t an afterthought—it’s foundational. This adds further assurance to investors as the project continues toward its listing phase.

Presale discount won’t last as listing momentum builds

Currently in Phase 6 of its presale, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is priced at just $0.035, with over 7% of the 170 million tokens allocated for this round already sold. The token is expected to increase to $0.040 in Phase 7—a 15% price jump that narrows the discount window significantly. With each presale phase reflecting higher valuation, buyers at the current stage are positioned right before the final curve.

At launch, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will list at $0.06, but projections based on platform usage, Layer-2 integration, and exchange activity point toward $0.50+ valuations. Once the beta platform goes live and mass adoption kicks in—especially with planned listings on platforms like Binance, KuCoin, or Kraken—the 10x+ growth narrative becomes hard to ignore.

Adding to the momentum is an ongoing $100,000 giveaway, where ten participants will receive $10,000 worth of MUTM tokens. Community traction is already visible with over 12,000 Twitter followers engaging in regular updates and developer insights. The presale has also raised over $13.7 million to date, indicating strong backing before launch.

But the real magnet for investors is MUTM’s sustainable utility. The mtTokens—representing deposits—are interest-bearing ERC-20 tokens that grow in value as protocol interest accrues. When staked, these tokens earn passive dividends drawn from protocol revenue buybacks. This gives users multiple streams of income, including staking rewards and asset appreciation.

As the market shifts into what analysts call the next altcoin supercycle, infrastructure-first projects like Mutuum Finance (MUTM) are expected to lead. This isn’t about short-term pumps—it’s about locking in early during a rare window when the model is complete, the token price is discounted, and the core mechanics are aligned with user growth and actual revenue.

With a total supply capped at 4 billion MUTM tokens, investors now have one of their last opportunities to gain early-stage exposure. As wallet numbers rise and Phase 7 inches closer, today’s $0.035 price tag may soon look like a historic entry point into one of DeFi’s most practical and scalable models.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: The information provided in this content is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal, tax or health advice. Any opinions expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more

You should not rely on the information as a substitute for professional advice tailored to your specific situation.