Over 100,000 parents and guardians have signed up to the government’s new digital school platform eDEA, the education ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said 58,100 student profiles had already been created.

A total of 25,300 applications were submitted for entry into year 1 of primary, secondary, high school, and technical schools for the 2025-2026 academic year. So far, 24,300 of those applications have been approved.

Officials say this shows the platform is working well and that most parents responded quickly to the process.

According to the data, registration rates for year 1 have already surpassed 99 per cent in primary schools, 91 per cent in gymnasium and 93 per cent in lyceums and technical schools.

The ministry said the remaining nine per cent in secondary schools most likely corresponds to pupils enrolling in private education, meaning public school registration targets have been met.

Officials noted that some numbers may still change slightly as there is movement of pupils in and out of the country, especially among foreign families.

A small number of applications are still marked as “incomplete” due to missing documents or needed corrections. The ministry urged parents in this situation to take immediate action to avoid delays and ensure a smooth start to the new school year.

For students moving into years two to six of primary school or into later years of secondary and technical education, no new application is required. Parents only need to create a profile on eDEA by August 31.

The digital platform was developed as part of the EU-funded Thaleia 2021-2027 cohesion policy programme and is designed to make school registration easier and more efficient.