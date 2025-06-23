Cyprus recorded the fourth lowest share of renewable energy in net electricity production among EU member states during the first quarter of 2025, according to data released by Eurostat.

Across the European Union, 42.5 per cent of net electricity generated in the first quarter of 2025 came from renewable sources.

This marked a decrease of 4.3 percentage points compared to the same period in 2024, when renewables accounted for 46.8 per cent of net electricity production.

Among EU countries, Denmark achieved the highest share of renewables in net electricity generation during the first quarter of 2025 with 88.5 per cent.

Portugal followed with 86.6 per cent, while Croatia ranked third with 77.3 per cent.

The lowest shares were observed in the Czech Republic with 13.4 per cent, Malta with 14.4 per cent, and Slovakia with 15.1 per cent. Cyprus followed these three countries, ranking fourth from the bottom among EU member states.

Eurostat stated that in 19 EU countries, the share of renewables in net electricity production declined during the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. These decreases led to significant changes in the ranking of member states.

Eurostat attributed these reductions largely to a drop in hydroelectric and wind power generation.

The most substantial decreases were recorded in Greece, where the share fell by 12.4 per cent, Lithuania, which saw a decrease of of 12 per cent, and Slovakia, where the share declined by 10.6 per cent.