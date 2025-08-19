Cyprus’ GDP growth rate in real terms for the second quarter of 2025 was positive, reaching an estimated 3.3 per cent over the corresponding quarter of 2024, according to the latest flash estimate by the state statistical service (Cystat).

In its latest report, Cystat explained that the growth rate in real terms, non-seasonally adjusted, is estimated at 3.6 per cent.

The positive performance of the economy is mainly attributed to the sectors of wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles, information and communication, and hotels and restaurants.

The flash estimate is intended to provide an early picture of the overall development of the Cyprus economy, based on preliminary data, 45 days after the end of the quarter.

Quarterly National Accounts are generally constructed using an indirect approach, which relies on short-term indicators that provide information on the evolution of the phenomena under study.

The GDP level in Cyprus is determined using the production and expenditure approaches, while the income approach is considered a residual item.

Quarterly National Accounts are produced at current, volume, and previous-year prices, and the data are published and transmitted to Eurostat two months after the end of the quarter.

The flash estimate is obtained by applying the same estimation procedure as used for the two-month calculation, but with less input information available.