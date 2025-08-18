The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has issued a warning to investors concerning a series of websites that are not authorised to provide investment services or perform investment activities.

CySEC said that the websites in question do not belong to any entity which has been granted authorisation under the relevant legislation.

The regulator identified the following websites: solartecna.com, lucrativeedges.com, optramarket.com, harvestsphereonline.com, pehjosf.com, weekend-fx.com, irafloxi.com, evpmarketgroup.com, aintelligence24.com, wrc1.com, wrpro.com, primeinvests.eu, fxmaple.com, fxmarketstrade.com, derivinvestments.com, 24yield.com and xmarketcoin.com.

CySEC urged investors to take precautions before engaging in any transactions with online platforms.

“CySEC urges investors to consult its website, before conducting business with investment firms, in order to ascertain the entities, which are licensed to provide investment services or investment activities,” the announcement said.

The regulator’s website contains a regularly updated list of licensed investment firms, which allows investors to verify whether a platform is officially authorised to provide services in Cyprus.

The warning comes amid continuing efforts by CySEC to combat unlicensed operators targeting Cypriot and European investors, many of whom risk financial losses when dealing with unauthorised platforms.