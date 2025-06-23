The forestry department has referred to a letter it sent to the auditor general dated April 24, in response to issues raised in the special report TD/02/2025 concerning the review of construction contracts in the Akamas national forest park.

In a public statement, the department noted that the contents of this letter are published in full within the special report, covering pages 58 to 89. The special report, issued by the audit office, examines the awarding and implementation of construction contracts for projects within the Akamas national forest park. The report includes the forestry department’s detailed written response.

No further statements or clarifications were issued by the department beyond the reference to the existing correspondence. The audit office has not commented further following the publication of the department’s letter in the report.