Demetra Holdings Plc on Monday announced that Logicom Services Limited has assigned proxy voting rights for the upcoming general meeting.

The company said the disclosure was made in accordance with the Transparency Requirements (Securities Admitted to Trading on a Regulated Market) Law of 2007.

According to the announcement, Logicom Services Limited, along with Varnavas Irinarchos, Anthoulis Papachristoforou, and Thanasis Liasides, informed the company in writing on June 20, 2025.

The notification was submitted in the prescribed form.

It stated that during the general meeting of Demetra Holdings Plc on June 24, 2025, Irinarchos may exercise the voting rights attached to the shares held by Logicom Services Limited.

In the event of his absence, the proxy may be exercised by Anthoulis Papachristoforou. If both are absent, Thanasis Liasides may exercise the proxy.

The proxy relates to 77,000,909 shares owned by Logicom Services Limited. These shares represent 38.50 per cent of the company’s share capital.

The proxy allows the designated individuals to exercise voting rights at their discretion during the meeting.

Demetra Holdings Plc clarified that upon the conclusion of the general meeting, the proxy will expire.

Following the meeting, Irinarchos, Papachristoforou, and Liasides will no longer hold any voting rights arising from this proxy arrangement.