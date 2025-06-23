A 54-year-old man from Paphos on Sunday reported to the police that he had been scammed after attempting to pay a traffic fine online.

The man said he had received a message on his mobile phone ordering him to pay a €30 fine, and that he had clicked a link in the message.

That link took him to a webpage through which he paid the fine. However, he later discovered that €1,605 had been taken out of his bank account.

The police advised the public to “be careful”.