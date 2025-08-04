A Russian drone attack on Monday killed two people on a moped in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region near the border, regional police said.

A police report on the Telegram messaging app said a man and a woman were killed near Vovchansk, an area that was visited during the day by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Russian forces staged a brief incursion into the region near Vovchansk in May 2024, but Ukrainian troops later recaptured most of the area.

Separately, Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said that the number of dead had risen to seven in a Russian strike last Thursday on an apartment building in the city of Kramatorsk in eastern Donetsk region.