A former Turkish Cypriot unionist on Monday rejected claims linking him to the controversial sale of Greek Cypriot land in the north, describing the reports as “false, insulting and defamatory”.

Sener Elcil responded in writing to Turkish Cypriot website Haber Kibris after Gunluk, another local outlet, published a 2021 sales document. The report named Elcil as the seller of a 20-donum plot in occupied Akanthou to Duminka Construction Ltd, owned by Simon Aykut. Aykut is currently on trial at the Nicosia criminal court for allegedly exploiting Greek Cypriot land.

Elcil said the property belonged to seven members of his family and was inherited lawfully. He argued that the approval he gave for the sale was misused to attack his political stance. He also claimed the story was part of a wider campaign targeting those who support cooperation between the two communities. He accused the authorities in the north of trying to keep the Cyprus problem unsolved by turning property owners against each other.

In his statement, Elcil reminded the public that he had acted as a guarantor for one of five Greek Cypriots detained in the north in recent months. He said such actions showed how Cypriots of different backgrounds could stand together. He also accused some groups of profiting from conflict and undermining solidarity to protect political and financial interests.

The original report alleged that the plot sold in 2021 was worth £1,417,500 and claimed the detained Greek Cypriot had filed a property claim in 2022. He was later arrested while inspecting the land. It further claimed Elcil tried to sell another nearby plot worth £180,000. Elcil has said he will take legal action to defend his rights and reputation.