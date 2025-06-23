President Nikos Christodoulides chaired a meeting on Monday at the presidential palace with a delegation from the Cyprus Property Developers Association.

According to an official announcement, the president began the meeting by outlining the various issues to be discussed, concerning both government actions and the association itself.

Moreover, he “expressed his gratitude to the association for its cooperation with the government on the housing schemes lauched by the Interior Ministry”.

The president further stated that “the association’s assistance in shaping and improving the schemes to make them more attractive has been decisive, always aiming to address the significant challenge of housing, which remains a priority for the government”.

Christodoulides pointed out that public response to these schemes has been “particularly positive“.

The government’s housing strategy involves a number of distinct schemes and programmes.

Among them are “Stegazo to Mellon mou” (Housing My Future), which includes planning incentive schemes, and a Build-to-Rent programme, designed to expand housing supply and affordability, especially for young people and families.

Under these incentives, developers can receive up to 45 per cent additional building density if they dedicate extra units to affordable homes or contribute to a special fund, boosting over 1,900 new units.

Finally, a Renovate & Rent scheme also encourages owners of idle properties to refurbish and rent them affordably.