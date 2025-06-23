Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, founder of the easy family of Brands and president of the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation, has launched the third edition of his awards for young entrepreneurs in Cyprus.

This year’s competition, titled Stelios Awards for Young Entrepreneurs in Cyprus, will award a total of €200,000 to the top three business ideas.

The first prize winner will receive €100,000, the second prize winner will receive €60,000, while the third prize winner will receive €40,000.

The announcement explained that candidates for the Young Entrepreneurship Awards must be under 34 years old and must have founded a company in the Republic of Cyprus within the past five years, with an annual turnover of €40,000.

It should also be mentioned that young entrepreneurs of any nationality are eligible to participate in the Stelios Awards for Young Entrepreneurs in Cyprus 2025.

In the announcement, Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou shared his belief in the new generation of Cyprus.

“The young generation of Cyprus possesses the power, creativity, and courage to innovate and transform the country’s entrepreneurial landscape for the better,” he said.

“Through these awards, we encourage young people to dare, take risks, and present their business ideas,” he added.

“This year”, Haji-Ioannou continued, “we are doubling the prize money because we want to provide even greater support during their first crucial steps, knowing how important a strong start is for a successful future”.

Applications for the Stelios Awards for Young Entrepreneurs in Cyprus can be submitted from June 20, 2025, until September 8, 2025.

The interview process with applicants will be conducted online.

The award ceremony, where the monetary prizes will be presented and the young entrepreneurs will be honoured by Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, will take place on October 7, 2025.

“Our goal is for the ‘Stelios Awards for Young Entrepreneurs in Cyprus’ to be a driving force that helps young people build businesses that stand the test of time, create jobs, and strengthen the Cypriot economy,” Haji-Ioannou said.

“Entrepreneurship is a powerful agent of change, and the young people of Cyprus deserve every opportunity to realise their potential,” he concluded.

Interested parties can apply for the 2025 Young Entrepreneurship Awards by visiting the competition’s website at https://steliosfoundation.com.cy/stelios-awards-for-young-entrepreneurs-in-cyprus/.