In a statement released on Tuesday, following a meeting with president Nikos Christodoulides, the Cyprus Real Estate Developers Association underlined the significant role played by the island’s real estate development and construction sector in Cyprus’ economic and social progress.

The meeting, which took place on June 23, was also attended by Interior minister Constantinos Ioannou, Migration deputy minister Nicholas Ioannides, deputy minister to the President Irene Piki, government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis, and head of the president’s press office Victoras Papadopoulos.

Representing the association were chairperson Yiannis Misirlis, deputy chairperson Demetris Assiotis, vice president Antonis Kakoullis, secretary general Savvas Georgiades, board member Panikkos Livadiotis, honorary president Michalis Hadjipanayiotou, and executive secretary Antonis Fragoudis.

The association described the meeting as constructive, noting that discussions focused on a range of issues affecting the real estate industry and its professionals, with the shared goal of fostering a more competitive sector that can continue to contribute to the national economy.

Among the key topics raised was the acceleration of building permit issuance. The association welcomed the Interior Ministry’s ongoing efforts to simplify procedures and stressed the importance of ensuring the effective operation of local government district organisations.

The ongoing housing challenges were also addressed. Misirlis stressed that housing remains one of the most urgent issues facing the market.

He added that ensuring access to affordable housing is a priority for both the association and the government, and noted that further proposals had been submitted to support public housing policy.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Misirlis expressed gratitude to the President for the productive dialogue and reaffirmed that the Cyprus Property Developers Association will continue to contribute responsibly to shaping a modern, functional and sustainable sector, while maintaining its role as a vital driver of economic growth.