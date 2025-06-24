Cyprus-based Matrix Ship Management has appointed Geoff Ramsay as head of ship management, a newly created role aimed at strengthening the company’s leadership team amid ongoing international expansion.

Ramsay brings with him more than 25 years of shore-based ship management experience, having held senior roles across various sectors of the maritime industry.

His appointment comes as Matrix, a subsidiary of Matrix Marine Group, continues to grow its managed fleet and expand services, particularly in the passenger vessel segment.

Welcoming the appointment, Mark Crawford, Managing Director of Matrix Marine Group, noted they were “delighted to welcome Geoff to Matrix Ship Management.”

He pointed out that “his proven track record, deep industry expertise, and leadership skills will be instrumental as we continue to enhance the quality, safety, and efficiency of our operations.”

He also highlighted that “Geoff’s appointment reflects our ongoing focus on building a world-class management team to support our growth and deliver exceptional service to our clients worldwide.”

Ramsay expressed enthusiasm about the new role, saying he was “very much looking forward to this new challenge and the opportunity to contribute to Matrix Ship Management’s continued success.”

He added that he looked forward to engaging closely with clients, partners, and the team at Matrix as they “work together to uphold the highest standards of vessel management and operational excellence.”

Founded in Limassol in 2011, Matrix Ship Management is recognised as a leading provider of full technical management, crew management, and crew travel services for a global client base.