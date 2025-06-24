PwC Cyprus recently held an award ceremony to honour seven employees for their exceptional performance in the ACCA exams conducted between September 2024 and March 2025, according to an announcement released on Tuesday.

The ceremony was hosted at PwC’s Experience Centre and was attended by the organisation’s Chief Executive Officer, Philippos Soseilos, and Anna Loizou, Partner and Chief People Officer.

During the event, the awardees were recognised for their outstanding achievements, which, according to PwC Cyprus, reflect their extensive knowledge, commitment to professionalism, and pursuit of excellence.

The professionals honoured earned distinctions both nationally and globally, further demonstrating the high level of talent and capability within PwC Cyprus.

Among the honourees was Pablo Alexandrakis, an ACCA trainee, who secured first place in Cyprus and thirty-first worldwide in the “Performance Management” (PM) paper during the September 2024 sitting.

Ghina Kardas, an ACCA member, was awarded second place as “Top Affiliate” in Cyprus and ranked fifty-fourth worldwide in the September 2024 sitting.

Eleni Antoniou, also an ACCA member, achieved third place as “Top Affiliate” in Cyprus and sixty-fourth worldwide in the same sitting.

Thomas Thomaides, an ACCA member, earned first place in Cyprus and twenty-fourth worldwide in the “Advanced Financial Management” (AFM) paper during the December 2024 sitting.

He also secured first place as “Top Affiliate” in Cyprus and seventy-second worldwide in the March 2025 sitting.

Kyriakos Pelekanos, an ACCA trainee, achieved first place in Cyprus and twenty-first worldwide in the “Financial Management” (FM) paper during the December 2024 sitting.

Yuliana Gudovich, another ACCA trainee, ranked first in Cyprus and ninth worldwide in “Strategic Business Reporting” (SBR) during the December 2024 sitting.

Nikol Inkova, an ACCA member, was awarded second place as “Top Affiliate” in Cyprus and forty-fifth worldwide in the December 2024 sitting.

During the event, the awardees received applause and recognition from PwC Cyprus for their accomplishments.

Speaking at the ceremony, Anna Loizou expressed the organisation’s pride in its professionals’ success.

“At PwC Cyprus, we invest in our people and support young professionals so they can continuously develop and acquire new skills” she said.

“These achievements confirm that dedication, hard work, and commitment to excellence are always rewarded” she added.

Loizou also stated that the organisation is “especially proud to see members of our team ranked among the best, not only in Cyprus but worldwide”.

“Warmest congratulations to all this year’s awardees” she concluded.