Tuesday’s weather is set to be hot and sunny from dawn to dusk, with temperatures set to rise to 38 degrees Celsius inland, 33 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and 28 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will remain clear, with temperatures set to drop to 23 degrees Celsius inland, 24 degrees Celsius on the coast, and 18 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Clear skies will be the order of the rest of the week, with temperatures set to continue to rise until the weekend.