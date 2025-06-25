A total of 17 flights are scheduled for Wednesday from Larnaca to airports in Israel and Jordan for the repatriation of stranded Israelis.

Sources told the Cyprus News Agency that the flights started at 6am.

Four special flights are scheduled to Tel Aviv, nine to Haifa, three to Aqaba and one to Amman.

Several other special flights to Haifa and Tel Aviv by two Israeli airlines have been cancelled.

The sources said that due to developments in the region, the flight schedule is constantly being updated.

Meanwhile, the cruise ship the Crown Iris which had sailed out of Limassol on Monday afternoon with around 1,400 Israeli nationals on board as part of the country’s ‘Operation Safe Return’, is expected to return to Limassol on Thursday and Sunday.