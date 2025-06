A car parked outside a block of flats in Aglantzia went up in flames on Wednesday morning.

The Fire Service received the call at 6.49am and sent two fire engines to put the fire out.

In the meantime, residents tried to extinguish the fire with a hosepipe, Fire Service spokesman Andreas Kettis said in a post on X.

The fire was restricted to the engine.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.