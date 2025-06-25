The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) has announced the suspension of trading for two series of bonds issued by AstroBank Public Company Limited, following the bank’s decision to proceed with an early redemption.

The suspension will take effect from June 30, 2025, and applies to both the senior preferred bonds denominated in euros and US dollars, originally set to mature in 2026.

According to the CSE, the move is based on the authority granted under Article 183 of the Cyprus Securities and Stock Exchange Law.

The suspension follows a June 13, 2025, announcement by AstroBank confirming its intention to redeem the bonds ahead of schedule, in line with the original terms of issuance.

Specifically, the affected securities include 82 bonds of €100,000 nominal value each carrying an annual interest rate of 6.5 per cent, and 122 bonds of $100,000 nominal value each with a coupon of 8.5 per cent.

The respective ISIN codes are CY0240830113 for the euro-denominated bonds and CY0240840112 for the dollar-denominated series.

Astrobank is expected to notify the stock exchange upon completion of the redemption process, at which point the securities will be formally delisted.

Moreover, the CSE said it will issue a follow-up announcement once that step is confirmed.

It should be noted that AstroBank on Tuesday signed a definitive agreement to sell nearly all its assets, liabilities and personnel to Alpha Bank Cyprus. The deal that will form the country’s third-largest banking institution.

The transaction, valued at no less than €205 million, is expected to conclude in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to regulatory approval.