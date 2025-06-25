The council of ministers has approved an emergency grant of €50,000 to help the families affected by the June 22 terrorist attack at Mar Elias church in Damascus.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the ministry of foreign affairs said the aid will be channelled through the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Antioch. The money will go towards urgent needs, including medical care for the injured, psychological support and repairs to church property damaged in the blast.

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos spoke by phone with the Patriarch of Antioch, John X (Yazigi), to express Cyprus’ full support. He also reaffirmed the government’s strong condemnation of the attack and called on Syrian authorities to investigate the incident and ensure the protection of Christians in the country.

Minister Kombos briefed the patriarch on the cabinet’s decision and stressed the importance of standing by Syria’s Christian communities.

He also raised the issue during the EU foreign affairs council meeting held in Brussels on June 23, highlighting the growing need to support vulnerable Christian populations across the region.