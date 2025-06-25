Pilakoutas Group is continuing to showcase the ultimate luxury off-road driving experience, having held yet another unforgettable event for owners and enthusiasts of the legendary Defender.

This time, the setting was the Kornos–Delikipos area, where beautiful semi-mountainous terrain combined with the challenge of technical driving, to highlight the capabilities of the most iconic adventure vehicle.

The “Defender Luxury Off-Road Experience” took place on June 14, 2025 along a unique route full of action and challenges. A key highlight of the day was the presence of Land Rover’s certified instructor, Alex Brown, who travelled from the UK to Cyprus to ensure each participant gained valuable knowledge, while boosting both confidence and driving skill.

“The Defender has been designed to cope with the most demanding conditions, whilst offering comfort and reassurance,” noted Brown ahead of the programme’s beginning. “Today, we will not simply test the vehicle’s capabilities – we will discover together what a true off-road experience means, with safety, skill and utmost respect for the environment.”

After the drive, the experience culminated in Defender’s unique style, with participants enjoying freshly-prepared gourmet creations in the heart of nature, curated by a distinguished chef. Amid a relaxed, friendly atmosphere and authentic conversations, the area’s natural elegance and flawless hospitality combined to create an experience not easily forgotten.

Participants thereafter departed, having been gifted with a commemorative collectible from Defender, symbolising the distinctive lifestyle it represents.

By continuing its tradition of exceptional experiences, Pilakoutas Group once again demonstrated that the Defender is not merely a car. It is a way of life – an adventure and a form of luxury with every mile.