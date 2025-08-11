A coordination centre for Akamas, established to advance sustainable development and strengthen cooperation between local communities, has started operating, the agriculture ministry said.

Housed at the environment department’s Paphos offices, it forms part of the government’s effort to implement a 2023 Council of Ministers’ decision that aims to bolster the developmental activity of communities in the Akamas area.

The ministry said the office, operational since late July, will focus on informing, supporting and empowering local communities and residents through targeted actions, programmes and projects designed to enhance social and economic activity in the region.

Office coordinator Yiannis Constantinou has already started meetings with local authorities and involved stakeholders to identify the area’s needs and priorities.

The ministry said efforts will ensure the Akamas area’s sustainable and balanced development.