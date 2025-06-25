The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a new €2.5 million scheme to promote the adoption of electric vehicles in Cyprus, according to Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades.

He said the plan aims to strengthen the market for electric and hybrid vehicles through government funding, adding that electric mobility is a key priority for Cyprus and essential to meeting its environmental targets.

The scheme will offer grants for both new and used vehicles, in an effort to make clean transport more accessible.

Before the new scheme launches, the ministry will first reallocate 97 vehicle grants and 18 motorcycle grants from the previous round, which had either been cancelled or not linked to orders.

Vafeades explained that once these existing grants are exhausted, the new funding will be activated.

He noted that the grant amounts will remain unchanged from the previous plan, with 260 new grants to be made available.

Any people who ordered vehicles after the earlier scheme ended will also be eligible.

Further details on the grant categories, launch date, and terms will be published on the Road Transport Department’s website.

Vafeades clarified that around 100 grants from the earlier round remain unclaimed and will be reissued.

Once these are taken up, he added, the €2.5 million plan will proceed, following the usual order-of-priority system.

He concluded that the process represents a continuation of the Recovery and Resilience Plan, ensuring that no previously allocated grants go unused.