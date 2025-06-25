Cypriot beverage company KEO plc on Wednesday announced that its board of directors has approved the payment of an interim dividend amounting to €1,687,276.92.

This figure, which was decided during a board meeting on June 24, corresponds to €0.04 for each fully paid ordinary share.

According to the announcement, the dividend will be distributed to shareholders who are registered in the records of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) as of July 4, 2025, which has been designated as the record date.

The announcement further clarified that the company’s shares will be traded ex-dividend from July 3, 2025.

Investors who purchase shares by the end of trading on July 2, 2025, known as the last cum date, will be entitled to receive the dividend.

It was further mentioned that investors who acquire shares through off-floor transfers completed by the record date of 4 July 2025 will also be eligible to receive the dividend.

Finally, the company said that payment of the dividend to shareholders will be completed by August 1, 2025.