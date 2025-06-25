The Nicosia municipal pool is set to reopen on Friday, June 27 and will continue to operate daily until mid-September 2025 between 10am and 6.30pm.

According to the municipality, children up to five years of age will be granted entrance for free. The regular price for adults is €6.00, students and soldiers will get reduced entrance of €5.00. Sunbeds will be available for a fee of €2.00.

Families with children and weekday groups will be eligible for discounted entrance fees. Seasonal passes are also available for couples, individuals, and people with disabilities, upon presentation of valid documentation.

Parking at the municipal pool will be free of charge for visitors.

For further information, visitors are welcome contact the municipal swimming pool via 22797646 phone number or the municipality via 22797000.

The Nicosia municipality on Friday confirmed the reopening of the public swimming pool on June 27, while the municipal pool in Aglandjia remaining closed for security reasons.

Nicosia residents have long awaited clarity on whether the pool would reopen this summer. Apart from a brief reopening in 2021, the pool has been closed to the public for the past five years. Until now, access was limited to sports swimmers training in the Olympic pool.

Overview price list Nicosia public swimming pool as per June 2025

(according to information shared by the municipality)

Daily entry fees

(a) Children up to 5 years old

(b) Pupils, soldiers, students €5.00

(c) Adults €6.00

(d) Couple with two children (under 18 years old) €20.00

(e) Couple with three children (under 18 years old) €25.00

(g) Organised Groups including adults

(e.g. children’s birthdays, summer schools , etc.)

€3.00*

(h) Beds € 2,00

Seasonal tickets

(a) Soldiers, students and teenagers up to 18 years old €50

(b) Individual Cards €65

(c) Pair €110

(d) Couple with one child (under 18 years old) €130

(e) Couple with two children (under 18 years old) €140

(f) Couple with three children (under 18 years old) €150

(g) Couple with four or five children (under 18 years old) €75**

(h) Couple with six children or more (under 18 years old) Free of charge**

(i) Holders of a Person with Disabilities Booklet € 32.50 ***

* valid only on weekdays

** with the presentation of an identity card for large PDO families.

upon presentation of a booklet of a person with a disability of 70 per cent or more, which is issued by the disability welfare service and social insurance – the decision also provides for a 50 per cent discount on the seasonal ticket of an escort, only in the presence of the disabled person.