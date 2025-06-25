President Nikos Christodoulides chaired a meeting on Wednesday at the presidential palace with the heads of the district government organisations (ΕΟΑ), nearly 11 months after the new system came into force.

Speaking at the start of the meeting, President Christodoulides described the ΕΟΑ as a crucial pillar of the local government reform, which was introduced to improve public services and bring decision-making closer to residents.

“We are not yet where we want to be,” the president said, acknowledging that there have been complaints from local communities and residents about delays and inefficiencies. He stressed that the ΕΟΑs play a central role in people’s everyday lives, especially when it comes to services and accessibility.

The reform, implemented less than a year ago, aimed to streamline local authorities and cut red tape. But results so far have been mixed. While some ΕΟΑs have progressed well, others have struggled. According to the president, the degree of readiness varied across districts. In some areas, adequate planning was done in the two years prior to implementation. In others, preparations fell short.

Christodoulides emphasised the need for open dialogue. He called for solutions that involve both state support and respect for the responsibilities granted to ΕΟΑs under the law.

He said the aim was not only to fix what is going wrong but to ensure that residents feel properly served and represented.

“We want local communities to feel satisfied with the service they receive,” he said.

The president added that the government has also received its share of concerns and remarks from the public. He said that Wednesday’s meeting would look at specific issues raised and explore ways to address them effectively.