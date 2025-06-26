Attorney-General George Savvides on Thursday urged new lawyers not to fall victim to misinformation on social media.

In a videotaped address to newly registered lawyers played at their swearing in ceremony at the Supreme Court building in Nicosia, he said they must “not be carried away” by “freely adopting whatever fabricated, toxic, or false information may exist on social media”.

“The public debate, mainly through irresponsible, malicious comments, mainly on social media, is overwhelmed by misinformation and fabricated news, fake news. Do not be influenced by what you hear. Keep your distance and judge with a clear mind,” he said.

He also stressed the “importance of preserving the rule of law”, describing it as “the means of guaranteeing democracy”.

“Without the rule of law, neither political rights nor the rights of collective action can function,” he added, saying that “the values and historical achievement and even democracy itself” also cannot function without the rule of law.

He went on to speak of the “human-centric” nature of the legal profession and emphasised the “importance of study, dedication and the serious responsibility” each lawyer “consequently bears when making their decisions”.

Additionally, he called on the lawyers to not let their futures be held back by “supposedly gloomy situations”, adding that “opportunities need to be taken, and the signpost must be the pursuit of higher goals”.