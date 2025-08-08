Coral Cyprus, the official Shell licensee in Cyprus, and Bolt announce the launch of a new partnership that places Cyprus on the map of a global strategic initiative. This joint effort leverages the international experience of both companies, aiming – initially – to deliver value and benefits to professional drivers at the local level.

This collaboration enhances the daily experience of Bolt drivers by offering new opportunities and upgraded services through the network of Shell-branded fuel stations across Cyprus. In this first phase, the benefits include exclusive privileges and experiences designed to build loyalty and reward Bolt drivers.

Coral Cyprus and Bolt share common values rooted in innovation, quality and the continuous improvement of both users’ platform experience and the drivers’ experience. This new partnership is based on these principles, offering fresh prospects to professional drivers and strengthening the mobility ecosystem in Cyprus. Coral Cyprus and Bolt are committed to delivering a new mobility experience with a positive impact for both drivers and passengers.

“Our collaboration with Bolt marks a significant step in our effort to deliver real value to professional drivers in Cyprus. By combining the quality and reliability of the Shell-branded fuel station network in Cyprus with Bolt’s dynamic presence, we are creating a new framework of benefits and experiences that meet the evolving needs of professional drivers,” stated Coral Cyprus Country Manager Manolis Kalathas.

For their part, Bolt’s spokesperson also hailed the strategic tie: “At Bolt, we are constantly seeking ways to improve the daily lives of those who use our platform. Our partnership with Coral Cyprus (Shell licensee) demonstrates our commitment to offering practical and valuable local opportunities. By combining our technology with Shell’s trusted presence in Cyprus, we help service providers work more easily and efficiently, while also contributing to smarter and more sustainable mobility for everyone.”

Bolt operates in more than 50 countries and 600 cities, offering services such as ride-hailing, scooters, electric bikes and car rentals to over 200 million customers. More than 4.5 million drivers use the Bolt platform globally. The company’s mission is to accelerate the shift from personal car ownership to shared mobility solutions, offering better alternatives for every transportation need. More information about Bolt is available at: www.bolt.eu/en-cy

Coral Cyprus is a Shell licensee and uses Shell trademarks under licence. The views expressed in this release or statement are made by Coral Cyprus, and are not made on behalf of, nor do they necessarily reflect the views of, any company of the Shell Group of Companies.

Coral Cyprus has been operating in Cyprus since 2017 and manages a network of over 40 fuel stations. It is a member of the MOTOR OIL Group and offers innovative, high-quality products and services, while also investing in initiatives that promote sustainable development and social well-being in Cyprus.

For more information about Shell, please visit: www.shell.com.cy.