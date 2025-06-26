Authorities said on Thursday they are in touch with local Citroen car dealers over an alert concerning faulty airbags in some models.

In a statement, the Road Transport Department cited recent media reports about a defective airbag in a Citroen car causing an accident in France.

The department has since posed “specific questions” to the Citroen car dealership in Cyprus.

The matter concerns Citroen C3 and DS3 models, manufactured between 2008 and 2019.

The department added that it continues to “closely monitor the situation”.

Separately, it called on all owners of vehicles whose airbags are subject to recall – and regardless of the car make – to immediately contact the dealer and arrange for an airbag replacement.

It also advised affected drivers to avoid using their car until the faulty airbag is replaced.