Two minors were seriously injured on Wednesday night during a fight in a car park next to the unaccompanied minor shelter in Larnaca where they are living.

The police announced on Thursday that the two minors were taken to Larnaca general hospital with stab wounds.

Larnaca police spokesman Spyros Chrysostomou said that a number of underaged foreigners gathered at a car park next to their shelter at around 10.30pm and got into a fight with knives.

Five people were injured and taken to hospital. Three were treated and discharged, while the other two were admitted due to the seriousness of the lacerations.

Chrysostomou said a few underaged people were taken to the police station for questioning.

The police will be requesting arrest warrants for some.

Police investigations are ongoing.