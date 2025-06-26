Interest rates on both deposits and housing loans saw a general decline across Cypriot banks in April, according to detailed figures published this week by the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC).

According to the published figures, the average deposit interest rate offered to eurozone-resident households fell to 1.26 per cent in April, down from 1.41 per cent in March.

Eurobank offered the highest deposit rate at 1.65 per cent, although this marked a decline from 1.88 per cent the previous month.

Jordan Ahli Bank followed with a rate of 1.38 per cent, compared to 1.50 per cent in March.

National Bank of Greece (Cyprus) Ltd offered a rate of 1.29 per cent, down from 1.61 per cent.

The Housing Finance Corporation offered 1.17 per cent, a drop from 1.31 per cent in March.

The Cyprus Development Bank Public Company Ltd provided a rate of 1.11 per cent, compared to 1.30 per cent the previous month.

Alpha Bank Cyprus Ltd offered a deposit rate of 1.04 per cent, down slightly from 1.07 per cent.

Ancoria Bank Ltd set its rate at 1.08 per cent, compared to 1.21 per cent in March.

Astrobank Public Co Ltd offered 0.9 per cent, a marginal decrease from 0.92 per cent.

Hellenic Bank provided a rate of 0.99 per cent, compared to 1.09 per cent a month earlier.

Bank of Cyprus offered the lowest deposit rate among listed institutions, at 0.86 per cent, down from 0.93 per cent.

Turning to loans, the average interest rate for new housing loans to eurozone-resident households, with variable interest and an initial fixation period of up to one year, fell to 3.71 per cent from 4.23 per cent in March.

Bank of Cyprus had the highest housing loan rate in this category, at 5.15 per cent, a slight decrease from 5.20 per cent the previous month.

Astrobank followed with 4.27 per cent, up from 3.97 per cent in March.

Eurobank’s rate stood at 3.92 per cent, having dropped from 4.58 per cent the month before.

Alpha Bank offered the lowest rate in this category, at 2.41 per cent.

For housing loans with a variable interest rate and an initial fixation period between one and five years, Bank of Cyprus again recorded the highest rate, at 3.33 per cent.

Alpha Bank had the lowest rate in this range as well, at 2.85 per cent.

The figures form part of the Central Bank’s regular reporting on interest rate trends across the Cypriot banking sector.