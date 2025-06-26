The European Commission on Thursday announced its approval of 15 new grants worth over €2 million to support civil society initiatives across Cyprus.

The funding is part of the ninth round of the Cypriot Civil Society in Action programme, launched in 2024, aiming to support civil society and “contribute to promoting the reunification of Cyprus”.

The funded projects will be implemented by 28 Cypriot organisations within the next 15 to 30 months.

Six of the initiatives bring together Greek and Turkish Cypriot groups.

A total 69 applications were received this year.

Some of the key topics of the projects include environmental protection and sustainable development, reconciliation, women’s empowerment, health rights and animal rights.

This latest round builds on nearly two decades of EU support.

Since 2007, the European Commission has allocated around €23 million in grants through its assistance programme for the Turkish Cypriot community, with civil society playing a central role in promoting trust and democratic values across the divide.