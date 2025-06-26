The state’s confidence in the University of Cyprus is “clear and unquestionable”, the Education Minister Athina Michaelidou said on Wednesday evening, renewing government support for the university’s efforts to broaden its academic reach internationally.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the school of social sciences and education and the faculty of humanities in Nicosia, the minister highlighted the key role the institution plays in both national development and European research ambitions.

In a significant policy statement, Michaelidou also backed the call by public universities to offer undergraduate programmes in foreign languages. She said this would help Cyprus develop into a regional and global hub for higher education and research.

“The government places strong emphasis on enhancing Cyprus’ higher education sector, aiming to make the country an attractive and high-quality academic destination for international students and professors,” she said.

Michaelidou praised the university’s ongoing success in teaching and research, calling it a source of national pride.

“Since its founding, the University of Cyprus has stood out for excellence in education and research, with achievements recognised internationally,” she said.

She stressed that the state stands by the university’s efforts and actively supports its vision to complete the university campus project, describing it as a vital national infrastructure.

She also underlined the importance of the university’s participation in major European initiatives. These include the European Union-funded centre of excellence “Phaethon” for sustainable energy solutions, which secured €15 million in EU funding and an equal sum in national support. The centre aims to promote innovation in intelligent, efficient and sustainable energy technologies.

Another major milestone, she said, is the university’s membership in the “Young universities for the future of Europe” (YUFE) alliance. The network brings together ten universities across Europe committed to creating a new academic model based on European values, social contribution, and environmental respect.

The minister added that such international collaborations prove the strength and quality of the university’s academic staff and research capacity.