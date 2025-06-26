MEMBERS of parliament on Wednesday discussed a new bill which, if passed, would tighten regulations on their own second jobs.

The bill was put forward by Dipa MP Marinos Mousiouttas, who explained after the day’s House institutions committee meeting that the bill provides for the creation of a form which MPs will be able to fill out upon their taking of office in which they will voluntarily declare their resignation from any other job for the duration of their term in office.

He added that the bill will also allow for other high-ranking state officials to complete the form.

“That is, when everyone assumes an office, within 15 days, they must declare on a form which has been prepared whether they intend to resign, to not engage in any other profession while holding the office,” he said.

He said that if an MP or a state official does not complete the form, “the response will be sent to the finance minister of the day, and they will send it to parliament, and everyone will know whether or not the official in question has resigned”.

In the past, he added, other proposals had been submitted with the aim of outlawing second jobs for state officials, but these attempts failed as such a law would require a change to the constitution to enter force.

“Because this would require a strong majority to pass and because this proposal was not discussed for a long time, a proposal for voluntary resignation has been submitted instead,” he said.

He added that the legal service has said his bill is “constitutionally correct”, but did opposing views had been heard at the committee, with some suggesting that MPs “have the time to deal with other things”, and that the bill would interfere with people’s livelihoods.

“Nevertheless, we believe that this is in the right direction, first of all for transparency purposes, and secondly to restore the collapsed prestige, which is the view of officials and MPs. If this bill is passed and colleagues voluntarily renounce the practice of any other profession, we could really show the world that we mean what we say,” he said.

“That means that we are dedicated 24 hours a day to the office to which we have been elected or appointed.”

He also criticised as “paradoxical” the objections raised by some who had supported efforts to abolish the multiple pensions paid to state officials but consider his bill to be “something outside the standards”.

“People judge us, and let them keep that in mind,” he said.

He added that with his bill having been discussed article by article at the committee meeting, he hopes it will be passed into law at a plenary session of parliament before the parliamentary summer recess begins next month.